Osun Obaship Tussle: Wole Oke Sues For Peace, Justice

The lawmaker representing the Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency, Hon Oluwole Oke on Tuesday, expressed grief over the tragic violence that erupted in Esa Oke on Monday, resulting in loss of lives and injuries to members of the community.

Oke commended security operatives for their swift intervention, which curtailed further escalation of the crisis.

“We owe gratitude to our security agencies for their prompt and decisive action,” he stated.

Condemning the killings, Oke who is the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, said: “The same blood flows in all of us. Violence is never justified, as a community and a large family, we must stop this senseless violence.”

He stressed the imperative of identifying and prosecuting perpetrators under the law, calling for an impartial investigation into both the immediate and underlying causes of the incident. “Justice must prevail for the victims and their families.” he asserted.

Oke in a statement issued by Public and Media Communication Unit, Ijesaland North Federal Constituency Office, Oke extended condolences to bereaved families and those injured,

“I share in their grief. These losses are monumental for Esa-Oke and Osun State.” He urged calm and restraint, emphasizing the need for peace while awaiting decisive government action at the State and Federal levels.

Oke further advised aggrieved parties to adhere to lawful channels for resolving disputes.

“Rather than resorting to violence, all stakeholders must follow due process in matters of chieftaincy and traditional leadership,” he said. He encouraged aggrieved parties to make appeals to the Governor or seek legal redress through the courts if necessary, reiterating, “Violence or self-help is never an option.”

Oke called for the immediate release of individuals unjustly detained during the crisis and urged authorities to provide free medical treatment for the injured.

Reaffirming his commitment to his constituents, Hon. Oke concluded, “No life should be lost needlessly. Together, we must build a future where every life is cherished, and communities thrive in peace and harmony.”

