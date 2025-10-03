Osun NULGE Denies Resumption Order, Asks Workers To Stay Away From Offices

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Osun State Chapter, has dismissed reports that workers would resume duty on Monday, October 6, 2025, urging members to disregard any such directive.

At a press conference held in Osogbo on Friday, the State President of NULGE, Comrade (Dr) Nathaniel Kehinde Ogungbangbe, said the call for resumption was made by a group of individuals described as “Unregistered and suspended members” working under the banner of the Concerned Local Government Workers.

He alleged that the group, which he accused of acting as a political front for the All Progressives Congress (APC), was attempting to “destabilise the peace of the state” by misleading workers. Ogungbangbe maintained that the group’s leaders had been indefinitely suspended from the union following their defeat in the March 4, 2025, NULGE election.

“The leadership of NULGE has not directed our members to resume work. We urge all members to remain at home until further instructions are given,” Ogungbangbe said.

He further commended Governor Ademola Adeleke for what he described as “commendable performance in the welfare of civil servants and pensioners,” adding that the union would continue to protect its members’ interests.

While stressing that NULGE is not partisan, Ogungbangbe accused the suspended members of ignoring workers’ plights during the previous administration, which he said introduced half-salary payments and other policies that undermined local government employees.

The union reiterated that no screening or resumption could take place in the local government service without the supervision of the Osun State Local Government Service Commission.