Osun NULGE Berates FG for Releasing LG Funds To ‘Sacked’ APC Chairmen

The Osun State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has condemned the Federal Government for releasing six months of withheld local government council allocations to the “sacked” All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmen in the state.

The allocations had been withheld since February 2025 following a tussle over control of council secretariats between officials of the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The impasse led to the closure of local government secretariats across the state and NULGE’s withdrawal of services.

Addressing journalists in Osogbo on Sunday, NULGE President, Dr Nathaniel Ogungbangbe, alongside other union leaders, described the release of the funds to APC officials as an abuse of power by key Federal Government officials, including the Minister of Finance, the Attorney-General of the Federation, and the Accountant-General of the Federation.

“We have it on good authority that these three principal officers of the Federal Government have released the Osun State local government councils’ allocations for the months of March 2025 to August 2025 into the illegal bank accounts opened by court-sacked APC chairmen and councillors,” Ogungbangbe stated.

He expressed shock at the development, calling it “unbelievable, bizarre, and unprecedented in the history of public administration in Nigeria.”

Ogungbangbe added that the Federal Government should have respected the Constitution and judicial authorities, particularly the Supreme Court, before which the case regarding the funds is still pending.

“This is supposed to be a democracy, and we insist on the rule of law. We cannot be expected to work with politicians who have been sacked by competent courts of law but are being imposed on our state by the Attorney-General,” he added.