Osun NULGE Alleges Plot To Divert LG Funds

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Osun State chapter, yesterday claimed to have uncovered a plot to divert the federal allocations meant for local government in the state.

Addressing journalists in Osogbo, President Nathaniel Ogungbangbe accused powerful interests of attempting to use the courts to subvert justice and return sacked All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmen and councillors to office through the “backdoor”.

According to him, since February, local government allocations have been withheld following a legal dispute initiated by the state government at the Federal High Court. The group said:“Despite a clear court order for all parties to maintain the status quo, attempts were made to open accounts for these sacked officials to illegally divert allocations.”