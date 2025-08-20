Osun NUJ Harps On Importance Of Creative Industry To Boost Economy

Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Osun State Council, Comrade Wasiu Ajadosu, has assured members of the Osun Creative and Entertainment Industry Initiative of readiness to promote the industry activities.

Comrade Ajadosu gave this assurance while playing host to the executive and members of the industry in his office.

The NUJ Chairman, who noted that the industry had the potential to enhance the state economy, urged the industry to employ technology to drive the industry.

He emphasised the need for private and corporate organisations, as well as the government, to invest in the industry to change the economic fortune of the state.

Comrade Ajadosu maintained that Journalists in the state would continue to place priority on programmes and activities that will aid youth empowerment and growth.

In his remark, the Chairman, Osun Creative and Entertainment Industry Initiative, Mr Paul Owolabi, expressed the willingness of the industry to partner with NUJ in the area of Publicity and Promotion of the industry activities.

Mr Owolabi called on the government to invest in the creative industry, saying the future of the state relied significantly on the industry to enhance its Internally Generated Revenue.

He said the industry had lined up a week-long activity to showcase its potential to the people of the state.