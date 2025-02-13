Osun NUJ Appeals To Adeleke Over Appointment Of 66 OSBC Freelance Staff

Share

…Charges FG on epileptic power supply

Osun State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), has lauded Governor Ademola Adeleke on the numerous ongoing infrastructure projects across the state.

In a communique released after the monthly Congress of the union for February at the NUJ Press Centre, Osogbo, the Congress described the infrastructural projects as a development that could fast state economy.

The Union also applauded Governor Ademola Adeleke on his people-oriented government, which has alleviated the suffering among the masses, especially free health insurance for pensioners, poor elderly and Persons Living with Disability, PWDs.

The Congress presided over by the Chairman, Osun State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ, Comrade Wasiu Ajadosu urged the Governor to look into the delayed issue of his approved appointment of 66 Freelance staff of Osun State Broadcasting Corporation OSBC done in May 2024, but are yet to be employed as permanent staff of the agency as at February 2025.

The Congress urged the Governor to probe the refusal to implement his directive issued on the said day on full employment for the concerned freelance staff of the agency.

The Congress also expressed its concerns on the expected delivery of the Union Bus, promised by the state government to the Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ Osun Council.

Similarly, the Congress commended the Executive Governor of Osun State for the implementation of a new minimum wage for the workers in the state.

The Congress, on state of the nation, urged the federal government under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, to sort out the epileptic power supply affecting masses, and businesses, by making it efficient to allow customers to have value for their money.

The Congress did not forget to appeal to residents of Ilobu and in-Osun to cooperate with the reconciliation committee and allow peace and tranquillity to reign supreme in their communities for peaceful co-existence in the area.

The monthly Congress of the Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ, Osun State Council which was the first for the year 2025 was opened with prayers committing the Union and its activities to God, and was attended by members of the council from various chapels.

Share

Please follow and like us: