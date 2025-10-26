New Telegraph

October 26, 2025
October 26, 2025
Osun NUJ 2025 Press Week Opening Ceremony Holds Monday

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Osun State Council, will on Monday hold the Opening Ceremony of its 2025 Press Week.

According to a statement signed by the Chairman of the Opening Ceremony Committee, Mr. Victor Adeoti, the event will feature a lecture to be delivered by Professor Anthony Kola Olusanya of Osun State University, Osogbo, titled “Governance and Security in Nigeria: Progress, Challenges and Future Directions.”

The statement further disclosed that the Deputy Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Akinyode Oyewusi, will serve as Chairman of the occasion, while the Alaagba of Aagba, Oba Rufus Ogunwole, will be the Royal Father of the Day.

It added that the Osun State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, will grace the event as Special Guest of Honour, while the Chairman of the Osun State Council of NUJ, Comrade Wasiu Ajadosu, will be the Chief Host.

