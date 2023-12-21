Osun NSCDC Warns Miscreants, Deploys 2,350 Personnel For Yuletide

In order to ensure complete security throughout the Christmas and New Year celebrations, no fewer than 2,350 troops have been deployed by the Osun State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), throughout the state.

The Command made this known on Wednesday in a statement issued by Sunday Agboola, the Osun State Commander, and Adeleke Kehinde, the spokesperson in Osogbo.

The State Command revealed that the personnel have been instructed to carry out covert and overt intelligence operations and round-the-clock surveillance to ensure that criminally minded people do not perform their anti-social acts during the Yuletide festivities.

The Commandant cautioned criminals who are preparing to overthrow the government to reconsider their plans, even as he reassured the populace of the state’s robust security measures.

“NSCDC personnel would be deployed to worship centers, marketplaces, recreation centers, critical infrastructure, and some other flash points in the state.

“Miscreants who are planning to cause a breakdown of law and order should have a change of mind, as they would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“The command is collaborating with other sister agencies to provide adequate security in Osun State. I charge personnel who are deployed for the assignment to be civil but firm in the discharge of their duties,” he said.