Osun NSCDC Seals Off Illegal Home For Children With Disabilities

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Osun State Command, has sealed off an unregistered home for children with disabilities located in Ota-Efun, Osogbo, for operating without the necessary facilities to care for its residents.

Speaking at the scene, the Osun State NSCDC Commandant, Igbalawole Sotiyo, represented by Deputy Commandant Abeere Oluwafemi, and accompanied by the Head of the Persons with Disabilities Unit, Deputy Superintendent Rita Olaniru, said the operation followed a tip-off from concerned members of the public.

According to the Command’s spokesperson, Kehinde Adeleke, operatives found the children at the facility to be visibly malnourished.

It was also discovered that the home had not been registered with relevant authorities, raising serious concerns over the welfare and safety of the children.

Sotiyo, who ordered the seal-off, disclosed that efforts had been made to reach the parents and guardians of the children, but they refused to respond.

“A discreet investigation revealed that the parents had abandoned the children with the caregiver, stopped paying for their upkeep, and have since become unreachable,” he stated.

He added that the Osun State Bureau for Persons with Disabilities has been informed to take the necessary steps regarding the situation.

Sotiyo urged parents and guardians to thoroughly vet care facilities before entrusting them with vulnerable individuals.

He also reiterated that the NSCDC is working closely with key stakeholders across the state to protect the rights and welfare of persons with disabilities.

