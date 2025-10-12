Osun NSCDC, NAWOJ Partner To Protect Women, Children, Reorientate Youths

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) have entered into a partnership to champion the protection of women and children and to reorientate youths in Osun State towards building a safer and better society.

The collaboration was formalized during a courtesy visit by the Osun chapter of NAWOJ to the NSCDC Commandant, CC Igbalawole Emmanuel Sotiyo, at his office on Wednesday.

Led by its Chairperson, Comrade Abisola Ariwodola, the association commended the Corps for its improved handling of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) cases, noting that arrests and prosecutions have increased since Commandant Sotiyo assumed office.

Ariwodola described the partnership as a significant step towards promoting peace, security, and gender equality in the state. She particularly lauded the NSCDC’s Special Female Squad, which she called a “game-changer” in providing women and girls with a safe platform to report abuse and receive support.

“Your Special Female Squad has given women and girls a voice and a sense of security. It has encouraged victims to speak up and has strengthened public trust in the NSCDC,” she said.

The NAWOJ Chairperson also praised the Corps for training Gender Desk Officers and Persons with Disabilities Desk Officers to handle SGBV cases effectively, adding that these initiatives have improved response and protection services.

“We commend your community engagement programmes, which have raised awareness on gender-based violence and promoted gender equality. These efforts have made the public see the NSCDC as approachable and reliable,” Ariwodola added.

She explained that the partnership will focus on enhancing security reporting, promoting gender-sensitive security strategies, and building capacity among women journalists and security personnel.

“By working together, we can ensure survivors receive justice, empower women and girls to participate in peace and security decision-making, and strengthen community engagement,” she stated.

In his response, Commandant Sotiyo thanked NAWOJ for the visit and described journalists as essential partners in nation-building. He urged female journalists to use their platforms to educate and reorientate the public, stressing that information dissemination plays a vital role in shaping a peaceful society.

“No organization can stand on its own without journalists. I appreciate NAWOJ for recognising what we are doing at the NSCDC. Our mandate is clear, to protect critical national assets and ensure the safety of lives and property, especially women and children,” he said.

Sotiyo emphasized that women and children are often the most vulnerable in an unsafe society and assured that the Corps would continue to intensify efforts to combat crime and ensure justice.

“Our people must understand that women are the bedrock of society. Maltreating them only hinders progress. We are standing firm with NAWOJ to promote the message that women must be respected and protected,” he affirmed.

The Commandant called on stakeholders to unite in addressing challenges faced by women and children, especially during communal conflicts, and urged NAWOJ to work closely with the Corps in its sensitization and peace-building campaigns.

“Women and children suffer most during communal clashes. We need NAWOJ to help enlighten the public. Together, we can make our society safer,” Sotiyo concluded.