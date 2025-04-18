Osun NSCDC Nabs 3 Over Water Pipes Vandalisation

Share

In line with the mandate of the corps, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) Osun State Command has arrested and prosecuted three individuals for vandalizing water pipes belonging to the Osun State Water Corporation.

According to the State Commandant, Igbalawole Sotiyo, one Michael Odeniran 43 years old, Ganiyu Mutiu Olalekan, 32 years old and Muritala Ridwan, 32 years old were arrested on April 10, 2025, at about 11:00am at Oloki Reservoir Site via Akoda, along Gbongan-Osogbo road, Osun State.

The Commandant stated further that, investigation revealed that the suspects, who are laterite miners, damaged a 450mm pipe while mining laterite.

Share