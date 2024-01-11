Osun NSCDC Gets New Commandant

The Commandant General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi has approved the redeployment of Dr Adaralewa Micheal Akintayo to Osun State Command.

The newly redeployed Commandant is succeeding Agboola Sunday who has been redeployed to Ekiti State.

According to a statement signed by the command Public Relations Officer, ASC Adeleke Kehinde and made available to journalists in Osogbo, Dr Adaralewa holds a Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Sciences and a PhD in Public Administration.

He hails from Aisegba Ekiti, Gbonyin local government, Ekiti State.

He has attended a remarkable array of courses both at home and abroad which includes, Chemical, Biological, Radiological; Nuclear and Explosives course, Counter Terrorism Crisis Response; Disarmament Demobilization Re-Integration Course; Homicide and Violent Crises Investigation Course and Physical Protection of Chemical Installations Course, to mention but a few.

Until his redeployment to Osun State, he was the Oyo State Commandant.