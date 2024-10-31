Osun NSCDC Gets New Commandant

Share

The Commandant General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi mni, OFR has approved the deployment of Commandant Sotiyo Igbalawole Emmanuel to Osun State Command

The newly deployed Commandant is succeeding Dr, Adaralewa Michael who has been promoted to the rank of Assistant Commandant General(ACG)

According to a statement signed by the command’s spokesperson, Kehinde Adeleke, Commandant Sotiyo hails from Abeokuta, Ogun State and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Master Degree in Public Administrations from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun state.

He has attended a remarkable array of courses both home and abroad, establishing him as an expert in security architecture and leadership.

