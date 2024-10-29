Osun NSCDC Decorates 364 Newly Promoted Officers

Share

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Osun State Command, on Tuesday, decorated 364 officers promoted by the Federal Government.

The officers were decorated by their spouses and Special Guests at a colourful ceremony attended by dignitaries from all walks of life at the Headquarters of the Command in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

Speaking at the event, the Osun State Commandant, Dr Michael Akintayo Adaralewa charged the officers to justify their promotion by breaking new grounds, noting that their promotion was a call to higher responsibility.

Adaralewa praised the Minister of Interior Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo and the Commandant-General of the Corps, Dr Ahmed Audi for being instrumental in the promotion of the officers.

He reminded the newly promoted officers that new ranks come with increased responsibilities, charging them to continue to uphold the highest standards of integrity and professionalism while discharging their duties to Osun State and the nation.

“I want to charge you always lead by example, by inspiring your subordinates to strive for excellence in all aspects of your duties. Remain vigilant and committed to the safety and security of the people of Osun state

“I want to encourage personnel that did not benefit in this year’s promotion exercise, not to be deterred, and continue to discharge your duties as expected, I am confident, that in due course, you too will be celebrated.

“To the spouses, families and loved ones of our newly promoted officers, I extend my appreciation to you all, Your support and sacrifices have contributed significantly to their success and I enjoin you not to relent, your support is needed for them to get to the peak of their careers.

“Today’s ceremony reminds us that Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC) values meritocracy, rewarding diligence and excellence, therefore to whom much is given, much is expected, I charge the newly promoted officers to be more dedicated in their quest for a safer, more secure Osun State and Nigeria as a whole”

