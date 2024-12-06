Osun NSCDC Arrests Four Over Alleged Minor Rape

Share

Osun State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested four suspects for allegedly raping two minors in the state.

Parading the suspects on Thursday in Osogbo, the state capital, the NSCDC State Commandant, Mr Igbalawole Sotiyo said they defiled the two minors who were 13 years of age respectively.

According to him, the suspects, Sadiq Opeyemi, 30, Afeez Olalekan, 26, Ismail Ibrahim, 30, and Abdullahi Garba, 33, were arrested on Tuesday, December 3 in Iwo, Iwo Local Government Area of the state.

Sotiyo noted that the suspects lured the girls with N500 and slept with them on many occasions, adding that the perpetrators confessed to the crime.

The commandant, also noted that the girls were living with their grandparents, and said that they fell to the tactics of the suspects while looking for survival.

“These minors are living with their grandparents but have not been well taken care of. It was in the course of looking for survival that they were abused by the four suspects.

“Discreet investigation revealed that the suspects committed the crime.

“I want to assure members of the public that the perpetrators of this offence will be made to face the full wrath of the law to serve as a deterrent to other criminally minded people in the society,” he said.

