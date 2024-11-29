Osun NSCDC Arrests 24-Year-Old Man For Vandalizing Railway Track

Share

Personnel of the Osun State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have arrested a 24-year-old man, Olalekan Kehinde, for allegedly vandalizing a railway track.

The suspect, a resident of the Abidogun area, Ota-Efun, Osogbo, Osun State, was arrested on Monday, 18th November 2024.

According to the State Commandant, Igbalawole Sotiyo, the suspect and his friend, whose name was given as Abbey, who is currently at large, vandalized a railway track in the Dagbolu area.

The Commandant added that Kehinde was arrested the following day.

“In his confessional statement, the suspect made it known that his friend Abbey taught him how to remove the Pandrol clips, thereafter they sold them to metal scrap buyers in the state,” a statement by the command spokesperson, Kehinde Adeleke noted.

The statement added that Commandant Sotiyo, who frowned at the increasing rate of national assets vandalism in the country, called on the metal scrap buyers in the state to desist from buying vandalized materials from members of the public.

Sotiyi added that his men would embark on routine operations around the stores of metal scrap buyers in the state,e and anyone found culpable would face the full wrath of the law.

He also commended members of the public for being security conscious, saying the arrest was made possible through the efforts of residents of Dagbolu. Commandant Sotiyo solicited more intelligence from the public to make the state safe for all and sundry.

Share

Please follow and like us: