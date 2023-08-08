Osun NMA Urges Medical Practitioners To Always Engage In Sporting Activities

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Osun State Chapter, on Tuesday, charged its members, across the federation, to regular exercise to maintain body fitness.

Dr Adeniyi Fasanu, LOC Chairman and Vice Chairman 1 of NMA in Osun gave this charge in Osogbo, saying engaging in regular sporting activities will help to ease stress and assist the medical practitioners to burn fats.

Fasanu was speaking on the sideline of the table tennis and football match organised as part of the activities marking the 2023 NMA week in the state.

Fasanu said engaging in sporting activities will help medical doctors to burn fats and promote their health, adding that doctors are exposed to high levels of stress in the course of their profession and are particularly susceptible to experiencing burnout.

According to him, engaging in sporting activities will not only ease stress but, it would also draw colleagues together to interact and socialize.

He added that the organised football match brings colleagues from different parts of Osun in the medical profession, together, noting that it is a kind of fun for them to see each other again and showcase their footballing skills.

He said: “It is our week, the week started on Sunday with thanksgiving service at Chapel of Grace Ile-Ife and yesterday were at the correctional centre, Ilesa for the donation of food Items drugs, and other relief materials to inmates as part of our humanitarian gesture.

“Today, we are doing sporting activities. As you can see, our colleagues from Ife are here, they are doing a lot of games playing such as ludo, Table Tennis, and Ayoo Olopon among others.

“All of them are here for our people to ease up stress, to be physically active.

“There is this saying that “All work and no play make Jack a dull boy”, that is why people are here taking out stress from their bodies.

“You know doctors are quite very busy people and you know this is an avenue for people to interact to socialize and also to take away stress and also to exercise the body.

“You cannot over-emphasize the importance of sports in our lives as it keeps us fit, keeps diseases away from our body.

” You know people who are fat when they engage in sporting activities, it helps them to shed weight thereby promoting their health and ensuring that diseases are largely controlled,” he said