Osun NMA Donates Food Items, Drugs To Prison Inmates

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Osun State Chapter has urged the Federal Government to employ more medical personnel in the Nigerian Correctional Service.

Dr Adetoye Adedapo, Chairman of Osun State NMA explained that recruiting more medical personnel will be of help to inmates who have complicated ailments.

He said these medical personnel would treat inmates inside the prison since the inmates do not have access to outside medical treatment.

Adedapo stated this on Monday at the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Ilesa, while donating food items and drugs to the inmates as part of the activities making this year’s NMA Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference.

New Telegraph reports that some of the items distributed to the inmates include rice, beans, tubers of yam, and drugs among other relief materials.

The NMA Chairman who visited the Ilesa Correctional facility alongside members of the association said they doled out the gift items as part of their own contribution to the welfare of the inmates and to ensure the inmates are well taken care of.

He educated the inmates on health hygiene just as he urged them to take good care of their health.

While giving them the word of hope, Adedapo told them they should have faith in God, and show love to one another.

He stressed the need for them to forget their worries or whatever brought them to prison, praying that God will deliver them.

“Forgive those who offend you, stop thinking and ensure you eat whatever that is given to you here. Your being here is not the end of your life. Learn the skills they are giving you very well and please love one another,” he said

Addressing journalists on the sideline of the visit, Dr. Adesapo said the NMA feel for the inmates because they do bring some of them to the hospital for proper medical attention.

“We brought them some food items and medical items like drugs to ensure their welfare is well taken care of.

“We are here to contribute our own quota; to give them health talks, to identify what their major health challenges are because we still intend to come back again and by then we will be able to attend to their health,” he said

Appreciating members of Osun NMA, the Deputy Controller of Prison, Ilesa, Mr Aremu Adegboyega praised the doctors for remembering the inmates, saying the items donated would go a long way to complement Federal Government’s effort

“We really appreciate the doctors for remembering the inmates, the items will go a long way to complement the government’s effort.

“Though the government is doing its best but it is not out of place, when we see other people from outside coming to render help to inmates, this will go a long way to help take care of the inmates.

“My advice to other professionals, Non- governmental organizations, religious bodies, and private individuals is that they should not leave prison inmates to the hands of the government alone. They should know that it is a collective effort,” he said