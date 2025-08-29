Osun NLC, TUC Decry Withholding Of LG Funds, Backs Adeleke

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) yesterday criticised the Federal Government for its refusal to release Osun State local government areas’ statutory allocations.

Speaking during a solidarity rally at the Governor’s Office in Abere to welcome Governor Ademola Adeleke from his overseas trip, unions demanded the release of the funds to ensure regular salary payments for local government employees.

Labour leaders Abimbola Arapasopo (NLC), Abimbola Fasasi (TUC), Kehinde Nathaniel Ogungbami, and Olamilekan Adediran accused the Federal Government of punishing innocent workers and violating constitutional provisions regarding local government autonomy.

They praised Adeleke for his proactive governance, especially his decision to approach the Supreme Court in a bid to secure the release of the withheld funds. They also commended his achievements in infrastructure development, workers’ welfare, and economic reforms. The union chiefs pledged their support for the governor’s secondterm bid.