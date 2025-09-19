Osun NLC Raises Alarm Over Threats Against Its Leaders

…Vows Strong Stance Against Relentless Tyranny

The Osun State Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has raised alarm over threats to the lives and well-being of its leaders by the Osun State chapter of the APC, vowing to remain steadfast in the fight against relentless tyranny.

In a statement issued by the council and signed by the State Chairman, Comrade Christopher Arapasopo, the NLC alerted the public of open attacks and accusations that border on the safety of NLC leaders because of their stance against the violation of the law and the constitution by the state APC.

Responding to the APC statement against the state NLC and NULGE, the labour leader wondered how Osun APC has been reduced to “A den of louts, charlatans, fibsters, and degenerates, wondering how the APC hope to rewrite history about its responsibility for the current hardship and crisis rocking the local government system

“It speaks volumes that these political goons will purposely try to rewrite history and blame someone else for their follies and shortcomings”, he said, clarifying that “The only reason NULGE members were urged to remain at home was because of the events that occurred earlier this year, when members of the APC stormed local government secretariats across the state unlawfully, destroyed public property and terrorised communities leading to loss of lives.

“The issue that sparked the violence has not been addressed, and the instigators’ and perpetrators’ claim that the industrial action is pointless reveals a number of things, including their ruthlessness, lack of remorse, and disregard for human lives.

“This party’s deviant behaviour and penchant for pandemonium are further evidenced by its willingness to openly and explicitly denounce as enemies of progress those who are attempting to maintain harmony and mediate conflicts among various societal groups, myself included.

“It is unnerving when those who are looked upon to advocate for the progress, peace, protection and prosperity of those they serve celebrate delinquency.

“The fact that the Osun State chapter of the APC party is protesting too loudly and excessively against the conscious and resolute role of the State Congress of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to maintain the relative peace and safeguard lives and properties of the Osun people shows that they thrive in hate and chaos”, the statement noted.

Speaking on his role as the NLC Chairman for Osun State, Arapasopo said he has been a veritable champion of human rights, a fierce protector of the common man, and a steadfast advocate of peacekeeping, dismissing insinuation that he and his colleagues paid agents of the state governor

“Labelling me as a mouthpiece funded by Governor Ademola Adeleke is a pathetic and blatant attempt to discredit me and my labour. It is a testament to the ruthlessness of the hoodlums in the Osun State APC party that they will stoop so low and stop at nothing to achieve their nefarious agenda.

He spoke further: “I will let them know that not everyone shares their vile beliefs and behaviours. They say I stay in hotels and travel with armed escorts under the pretence of security. Since they are well informed of my whereabouts and routine, it is clear that they are following me, which is seriously concerning given their prior behaviour.

“I call on the state and federal security services in Nigeria to take note of this subtle threat to my well-being and life and hold them accountable if I suffer any negative consequences.

“Due to my decision to engage in discussion rather than dance to the rhythm of hooliganism, I am being vilified by some sycophantic bullies who believe that no one will hold it if they can’t have it.

“A Yoruba adage says “eyan lo wa ni di oro t’oro fi n ke”. Similarly, another one says “ti ko ba nidi, obinrin ko kin je Kumolu”.

“According to the APC, the industrial action has caused difficulty for everyone. As usual, they have overlooked the larger picture, which is that they have caused this hardship by inciting political violence against people who disagree with them, encouraging others to also do so, killing, maiming, and making sure that the average man lives in constant fear for his life and livelihood by refusing to engage in dialogue, negotiation, and compromise.

“Their lives and party in Osun State is now a perfect example of what the elders say: “ohun owo mi o to, maa fi gongo faa, abuku ni mu kanni”. Their shame is apparent for all to see, hence their resentment towards me.

“Their frustration also stems from their inability to entice members of NULGE to return to work so they may start wreaking havoc on them again. I stand for peace, and I will not intentionally jeopardise the lives, livelihoods, and future of NULGE members or any other affiliates in order for some phoney politicians to feel good about themselves and fill their own coffers with the labour, sweat, and future of others.

“I urge NULGE workers to ignore this cry from the pit of hell to lure them back into the lions’ den. I urge you to ignore devilish designs to disparage my character.

“I urge you not to forget the real wolves behind your hardships. I urge you not to sympathise with those who are out to reap what you have sown with your blood, tears and decades of labour.

“I beseech all Osun State workers, pensioners and the entire masses to remember that the actions of the APC party in recent years have made them nearly indigent.

“ I urge you to remember the government of those who made putting three square meals an uphill battle for you and yours.

“Don’t lose sight of those who turned your tears and sighs into a moneymaking venture, an everyday profitable endeavour”, Arapasopo further affirmed.

Recalling all the wrongdoings of the state APC, the labourers asked rhetorical questions:

Does the APC Osun State Chapter believe that we will forget the party that made us live from hand to mouth some years back?