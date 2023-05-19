Osun NIPR Honours Oyetola’s Media Aide, Omipidan

The Osun State Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) will on Saturday, May 20, honour Ismail Omipidan, the Chief Press Secretary to the immediate past Governor of the State, Adegboyega Oyetola.

In a letter signed by its Chairman, Mr Ademola Adesoji, the Institute said it found Omipidan worthy of the award for being a “visionary, highly impactful and highly influential professional of repute with unhindered integrity.”

The Osun NIPR disclosed that the former CPS would be bestowed with the award at its 2023 PR Industry Award Ceremony billed to hold at the Osun State Broadcasting Corporation Hall, Oke Baale, Osogbo.

He is expected to be honoured alongside other prominent individuals in the society who have positively contributed to the growth and development of the society and have made a noticeable impact in their respective field of endeavours.

Omipidan, a seasoned journalist and PR practitioner served as the Chief Press Secretary to ex-Governor Oyetola from August 2019 to November 2022. Before his appointment, he was an Assistant Editor and Head of the Political Desk of The Sun Newspapers.

