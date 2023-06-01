Osun: NGO Sensitises Mothers, Girls On Menstrual Hygiene, Distributes Pads

To mark the 2023 world menstrual hygiene day, a non-profit organisation, Loving Heart of Faith Foundation sensitised mothers and girls on the need to stay clean and free from germs.

The NGO visited the Oduola Ilase Ijesa community and Community High School, Ota-Efun in Osogbo, Osun State capital on Thursday with the message of hygiene.

The highlights of the event include a health talk, blood pressure examination as well as the distribution of menstrual pads and detergents.

In her lecture to the female students of Community High School, Ota-Efun, the assistant director of nursing services, at UNIOSUN teaching hospital, Mrs Folasayo Akinremi stressed that they must be conscious of their body hygiene.

She explained to the young girls the signs of menstruation and the need to inform their mothers promptly, not seeking advice from peers who might mislead them.

Her words, “Carry yourselves with dignity as adolescent girls who have attained puberty stage. This is not the time to play with boys anyhow to avoid pregnancy at your age.

“Take your hygiene seriously from now. Bathe twice daily and wash your hands regularly. Change and dispose of your pads properly.”

Speaking with the women of the Oduola Ilase Ijesa Community on Saturday, the medical practitioner urged them to be close to their female children and educate them on their body changes.

She charged mothers not to shy away from educating their girls on menstruation and sex else they will get the wrong counsel from outside.

Mrs Akinremi noted that a good diet while menstruating helps to revitalise the body and good hygiene keeps the body healthy.

In her address, the visionary of the NGO, Ikeola Adedayo said the Loving Heart of Faith Foundation is a purpose-driven and faith-inspired charity organisation with the goal of raising a generation of changing agents for the nation’s transformation.

Adedayo urged the women to take good care of themselves and their children regardless of what they are faced with, while she urged the students to be contented with what their parents have and open up if molested by anyone.