Osun: Newly Elected LG Chairmen Inaugurate Executives

Share

The Local Government Chairmen elected on February 22 in Osun State have inaugurated the new executives into the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON).

New Telegraph reports that the inauguration was held during their first meeting at the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs on Tuesday, February 25.

Recall that Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC), had conducted a Local Government election on 22 February 2025 with the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party emerging victorious across the state.

At their first meeting, the Chairman of Ifelodun local government, Hon.Sharafadeen Awotunde emerged as the ALGON Chairman while Hon. Lukman Afolabi of Ede South Local Government emerged as the Secretary.

Other executives are; Hon. Barr. Rotimi John Adeyenuwo clinched the Vice Chairmanship position, Hon. Adewale Adeyinka as Ass. Secretary; Hon. Ilesanmi Taiwo: Treasurer, Hon. Moshood Adekunle: Asst. Treasurer; Hon. Taiwo Amodu: Fin. Secretary, Hon. Yomi Αινα: House of Assembly Liaison Officer; Hon. Taiwo Adeyekun as Auditor

Others are Hon. Aluko Oladiti, Legal Adviser, Hon. Adeniran Felicia emerged as Director of Social and Welfare; Hon. Obafemi Kolade, Organising Secretary; Hon. Ajibola Dada: Public Relations Officer (PRO); Hon. Jide Jooda and ex-officio Ι and Hon. Atolagbe Kayode and Ex-officio II

Delivering his speech, the chairman of Osun ALGON, Awotunde thanked all members of the association for electing him to steer the ship of the association this time.

According to Awotunde “I equally thank members of the public for supporting the PDP candidates in the local government election.

“The association appreciates the role of peace embarked upon by the Osun State Government under the leadership of Senator Asiwaju Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke and our vibrant PDP State Chairman, Hon. Sunday Bisi for their peaceful effort.

“As the Chairman of ALGON, I pledge the support of all the local government Chairmen in following the developmental stride of our governor during our tenure. God bless you all.”

Share

Please follow and like us: