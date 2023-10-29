Osun: New Telegraph Man, Agboola, Bags Investigative Award

New Telegraph Newspapers Osun State Correspondent, Ayobami Agboo- la has emerged winner of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Osun Council Investigative Reporter of The Year 2023 Award. Agboola, who is the Vice Chairman of the State’s Correspondents’ Chapel, bagged the award at the Diner and Award Night organised by Osun NUJ Council, on Thursday.

Sunday Telegraph reports that Agboola had last year bagged The Reporter Of the Year 2022 award. Presenting the award, NUJ Vice President – B Zone, Mrs. Ronke Afebioye-Samo, described the award as a well- deserved honour. Samo, who commended the Osun NUJ for recognising and appreciating members of the Union who have demonstrated total commitment and distinguished themselves in the field of journalism, said the award is a well-deserved honour for the hardworking and committed members of the union.

Speaking shortly after receiving the award, Agboola expressed his gratitude to God Almighty and members of the Osun NUJ Council, under the Chairmanship of Comrade Wasiu Ajadosu, for the honour given upon him. Dedicating the award to God Almighty, members of Correspondents’ Chapel and the entire staff of New Telegraph Newspapers, Agboola said that he feels compelled to do more in the area of reporting.

“Last year 2022, I won Best Reporter of The Year Award and this year, 2023 I bagged Best Investigative Reporter Of The Year award. I am truly honored and humbled to receive this professional award. “I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has supported and encouraged me on this journey. I consider myself lucky to have received this prize from Osun NUJ. I hope to continue doing my best in the future.