Osun: New Telegraph Correspondent, Ayobami Agboola Bags Best Investigative Award

The correspondent of the New Telegraph Newspapers in Osun State, Ayobami Agboola has emerged as the winner of the “Osun NUJ Best Investigative Reporter of The Year 2023 Award”.

Agboola, who is the Vice Chairman of Osun State Correspondents’ Chapel, bagged the award at the Dinner and Award Night organised by Osun NUJ Council, on Thursday.

It would be recalled that Agboola had last year bagged the Best Reporter Of the Year 2022 award.

Presenting the award, NUJ Vice President – B Zone, Mrs Ronke Afebioye-Samo, described the award as a well-deserved honour.

Samo, who commended the Osun NUJ for recognising and appreciating members of the union who have demonstrated total commitment and distinguished themselves in the field of journalism, said the award is a well-deserved honour for the hardworking and committed members of the Union.

Speaking shortly after receiving the award, Agboola expressed his gratitude to God Almighty and members of the Osun NUJ Council, under the Chairmanship of Comrade Wasiu Ajadosu, for the honour bestowed upon him.

Dedicating the award to God Almighty, members of the Correspondents’ Chapel and the entire staff of New Telegraph Newspapers, Agboola said he feels compelled to do more in the area of reporting.

“Last year 2022, I was given an award as Best Reporter Of The Year and this year, 2023 I bagged Best Investigative Reporter Of The Year award. I am truly honoured and humbled to receive this professional award.

“I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has supported and encouraged me on this journey. I consider myself lucky to have received this prize from Osun NUJ. I hope to continue doing my best in the future.

“I dedicate this award off to God almighty, members of correspondents’ chapel and the entire staff of New Telegraph newspapers”