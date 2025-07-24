Osun New Era Lions Club Carries Out Sanitation Exercise At Olugbeja Market

The Osun New Era Lions Club, on Thursday, visited Olugbeja Market in Osogbo, where it carried out a sanitation exercise and donated cleaning materials to traders as part of its July service activities.

During the visit, members of the club sensitized the traders on the importance of maintaining a clean environment and distributed essential cleaning materials free of charge.

Led by the Club’s President, Lion Engineer Oyewale Oyesiji, the initiative was aimed at promoting hygiene and reducing the burden of sanitation on the traders.

Speaking during the exercise, Oyesiji said the outreach was part of the club’s commitment to one of the key pillars of Lionism, ensuring a clean and safe environment.

“We have previously visited markets like Igbono, Alekuwodo, and Oluode, but this is our first time at Olugbeja.

We are here to encourage cleanliness and support these hardworking traders,” he said.

The Babaloja of Olugbeja Market, Alhaji Adetoro Yekini Folorunso, commended the Lions Club for what he described as a laudable and timely intervention.

“This is a commendable gesture from the Lions Club. We sincerely appreciate them for remembering us.

These cleaning materials will go a long way in helping us maintain a healthier market.

We urge other organizations to emulate this kind of community service,” he said.

Also speaking, Chief Mrs. Omolara Olawale, who represented the Iyaloja of Olugbeja Market, expressed deep appreciation for the donations and urged market men and women to make good use of the items.

“We thank the Lions Club for bringing this wonderful initiative to our market.

It is encouraging to see people thinking about the wellbeing of traders.

We promise to use the materials wisely and keep the market clean as advised,” she concluded.