Osun Needs A Knowledgeable Manager To Run Its Affairs –Oyebamiji

Bola Oyebamiji is gubernatorial aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2026 governorship election in Osun State. In this interview, he speaks on his vision for the state, drawing on his extensive experience in both the public and private sectors ahead of the primary election scheduled for this weekend, among other issues

You vying for the governorship position of Osun State; what is the motivating factor?

Osun State has an estimated population of about five million citizens. We are blessed with vast human capital and abundant mineral resources — all tangible assets that can elevate our state to a new level of prosperity.

To maximise these assets, Osun requires a focused, credible and knowledgeable manager with proven character and capacity; a leader who can confidently sign their signature and stand by it. So, I offer myself because I have the managerial competence and experience to reposition Osun State for greatness and deliver the dividends of democracy to our people.

I have served as commissioner for Finance, working directly with two governors, and I also served as managing director of the state’s investment arm, OSICOL. The records are there, and my antecedents are clear.

You are contesting against aspirants described as formidable. What makes you think you can emerge tops?

There are many of us contesting, and all are credible individuals. If you examine our profiles, you will see that the Osun APC has assembled aspirants of very high caliber, something rare in Nigeria’s political landscape.

This is why I maintain that this contest is a friendly match. Whoever emerges through the guidance of our elders will receive our full support. There is no confrontation, no hostility, only brotherhood and mutual respect. Our united objective is for APC to win the governorship election.

Osun APC is currently divided, how do you intend to win the election?

Unity, unity, and unity, that is the foundation of Osun APC today. In the past two years, we have not lost a single member to any opposition party. Instead, we have gained over a million members from other parties. This speaks to our character, organisation and strength. APC is the party to beat. After the primaries, we will sit together as one family, work together, and deliver victory together.

Why leave the certainty, managing director of National Inland Waterways (NIWA) for uncertainty, a governorship contest you might not win?

Who is backing you? I have no political godfather. The people backing me are the APC members, the good people of Osun State, and the credibility that I have built over decades.

With all modesty, I am an aspirant to beat and that confidence is why I resigned my appointment. Let me share a brief background of myself, I worked in the private sector for 28 years, mostly in the banking sector, a target-driven industry where you must know your craft and deliver results.

I left that certainty to join the public sector in 2012. I became the managing director of OSICOL, and the achievements are there for anyone to verify. From OSICOL, I was appointed as commissioner for Finance under former Governor Rauf Aregbesola, and we delivered excellently.

I served without blemish. Later, I was appointed managing director of NIWA, and in two years, we recorded unprecedented progress, and the results have never matched since the creation of the authority. These experiences give me confidence that with hard work, competence, and God’s grace, success will always follow. So, I am in this race to win, to serve, and to deliver value to our party and our people.

What makes you different from the other aspirants?

I have spent 12 years in the topmost levels of government, working directly with tough, credible managers — two former governors. As commissioner for Finance, you must thoroughly analyse, review, and recommend every financial decision. I understand government operations deeply.

Among all aspirants, I am the only one with this combination of high-level experience, proven records, and capacity in both the private and public sectors. I have the experience. I have the records. I have the antecedents. And I am prepared to lead Osun State to a new era.

What insights or experiences from leading a federal agency do you think have best equipped you to govern Osun State?

Nigeria is a diverse country, and my prior public sector experience prepared me well for NIWA. So, leading an organisation with a wide reach and mandate broadened my expertise in human management.

The maritime sector, along with the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy and its agencies, requires daily interaction with sister agencies, other ministries, the legislature, and the judiciary. The experience was transformative and has prepared me to govern effectively.

What are the core principles that guide your leadership, and how do you intend to apply them in governing the state?

I was shaped in a target-oriented industry: banking, which rewards performance and sanctions inefficiency. This philosophy has guided my professional and personal life for decades.

I am committed to a fair reward system, helping everyone reach their potential without bias. My administration will be firmly rooted in fairness and equity. It will be a new dawn for our people.

Given Osun’s vibrant cultural heritage and underdeveloped industrial sector, which specific industries will you focus on to stimulate the state’s economy and achieve greater fiscal independence?

Osun is historically the cradle of the Yoruba people and home to UNESCO World Heritage sites such as the Osun-Osogbo sacred grove. Every town has unique cultural events that can be leveraged economically. So, we aim to restore Osun to a prominent position culturally and economically. Agriculture and its value chains will receive maximum attention.

Osun has fertile land and a youthful population, and the market is growing. We will create the next generation of millionaires from agriculture. Public-private partnerships, particularly in agro-allied and ICT sectors, will be prioritised. Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), especially women and youth-led businesses, will be supported with financing, training, and empowerment.

Beyond that, I appreciate the entire Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO) Movement. I may not be able to mention names, but please be assured that I honour and recognise every one of you. I also acknowledge my wife, who has stood, walked, and stayed with me through every step of this journey. I pray that Almighty God will lead us all to our promised land.