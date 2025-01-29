Osun NAWOJ To Induct Adeleke’s Elder Sister As Grand Matron

Share

…Flags off SouthWest Summit With Empowerment

Nigeria Association of Women Journalists NAWOJ, Osun State Chapter is set to Induct Chief Mrs Modupeola Adeleke-Sanni as its Grand Matron, while it will also award Senator Olubiyi Fadeyi Ajagunla representing Osun Central, at its Zonal Summit on Thursday.

This is as the female journalists association flags off its NAWOJ B-Zone SouthWest Women Summit with Empowerment program on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at NUJ Events Hall, for its gender, particularly the professionals in the media, to achieve Multiple Sources of Income, to overcome economic challenges.

This was disclosed in a release jointly signed by the Osun NAWOJ Chairperson, Comrade Abisola Ariwodola and Secretary Oluwaranti Ojewumi, who stated that the Chairman of the Day of the NAWOJ SouthWest Women Summit is the Speaker Osun State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Adewale Egbedun.

The release added that the theme of the summit, “Breaking Gender Bias And Surviving Economic Instability To Embrace Development In Nigeria” will be addressed by an erudite scholar, Dr Mrs B.O Akinleye, Bursar Adeleke University.

The statement indicates that the Royal Fathers of the day for the program include the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, and the Olufon of Ifon, HRM Oba Peter Ipadeola Ilufemiloye Akinyooye.

The release concluded that the Special Guest of Honour for the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists NAWOJ SouthWest Summit is Governor Ademola Adeleke, while the NAWOJ National Chairperson, Comrade Aisha Ibrahim Bura will be received into the state by the Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ Chairman, Comrade Wasiu Ajadosu and the NAWOJ Zonal Vice Chairperson Comrade Adeola Adekunle.

