Osun Muslims Fault Religious, Pressure Groups Over LG Allocations

A coalition of Muslim stakeholders in Osun State, under the aegis of the Concerned Muslim Stakeholders and League of Alfas, has faulted the involvement of some religious leaders, traditional rulers, and pressure groups in the ongoing controversy surrounding local government allocations in the state.

Speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, in Osogbo, the group cautioned against what it described as “needless politicisation” of the matter, insisting that facts about the local government administration crisis had been distorted by propaganda, misinformation, and vested interests.

The group said it was compelled to break its silence following a recent release issued by the League of Imams and Alfas, Osun State Chapter, led by Imam Musa Animasahun, which called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to order the release of alleged “withheld” allocations to the state government.

“This call is not only misleading but contrary to the facts and the law,” the group declared. “We cannot allow the silence of genuine stakeholders to be mistaken for consent, particularly when religious platforms are being used to push partisan interests.”

According to the Muslim stakeholders, much of the public narrative has been shaped by “selective interpretations” of court rulings and “sponsored media propaganda.” They accused sections of the media, legal bodies such as the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), and union leaders of presenting opinions as facts.

They particularly faulted the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) for declaring strike action in February 2025, describing the union as a “meddlesome interloper” whose actions worsened the crisis.

“Civil servants are expected to be neutral, yet some NULGE leaders abandoned their duties and aligned with partisan agendas. This has brought untold hardship on the people of Osun,” the group said.

They also criticised the NBA for allegedly shifting its earlier legal opinion on the matter, and berated media commentators, including Arise TV anchor Reuben Abati, whom they accused of “misinforming the public about non-existent court pronouncements.”

The group highlighted several lawsuits filed by both APC and PDP factions, noting that many remain undecided. They insisted that no court had validated the PDP’s February 22, 2025, election.

“There is only one Court of Appeal judgment of February 10, 2025, which nullified the lower court ruling that sacked APC chairmen and councillors. A subsequent ruling in June merely refused to relist an appeal; it did not recognise any PDP election,” they explained.

The stakeholders further claimed that it was the state government that obtained an order stopping the Central Bank of Nigeria from disbursing allocations to the councils, not the Federal Government withholding funds.

“The narrative that Abuja seized Osun’s local government allocations is false. The facts show the state government itself sought to halt the process,” the statement added.

The Muslim stakeholders, however, cautioned religious and traditional leaders against making pronouncements without thorough investigation, warning that such actions could undermine peace in the state.

They expressed particular disappointment in the League of Imams and Alfas for aligning with the PDP-led government.

“How could an umbrella body that claims to represent the Muslim Ummah turn itself into a political mouthpiece? This is against Islamic teachings and the spirit of unity,” the group asked.

They called on Governor Adeleke to “dissociate himself from misleading claims” and urged the state judiciary to ensure its image is not tarnished by contradictory rulings.