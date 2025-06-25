Osun Muslims Celebrate Hijrah 1447 New Islamic Year

Share

As Muslims across the world mark the beginning of the new Islamic year, 1447 After Hijrah, Muslims in Osun State organized series of activities for the events.

The main event centered around a theme highlighting the place of Shari’a law within Nigeria’s secular legal framework, exploring whether both systems can conflict or coexist, particularly in southern Nigeria.

The state Governor, Ademola Adeleke is expected to be among the dignitaries at the grand finale of the celebration at the Fakunle-Unity School, Osogbo on Saturday for the climax of the Hijrah new year celebration.

Meanwhile, Muslims in the state renewed their call on the state government to formally recognize the Shari’a legal system in the state.

The Shari’a panel in the state established by OSMC has gained widespread acceptance among Muslim residents but remains unofficial in the eyes of the government.

The President of Osun State Muslim Community, Alhaji Mustafa Olawuyi at a press conference heralding the events marking the new Hijrah year noted that the demand was rooted in the constitutional provision that permits the application of Shari’a law in Nigeria, especially considering the religious and cultural rights of Muslims.

Olawuyi emphasized the right of Muslims to be able to access justice under Shari’a law and urged the state government to institutionalize the system as a matter of equity and constitutional entitlement.

He reiterated that the demand for Shari’a recognition is not an attempt to undermine the secular status of the state, but rather to exercise religious rights in accordance with the Nigerian Constitution.

