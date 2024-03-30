Osun Muslim Community Lauds Adeleke Over Construction Of Osun Hajj Camp

The Osun State Muslim Community has lauded the State Governor, Ademola Adeleke for the construction of Osun hajj camp.

At the sod-turning of the Osun hajj camp in Osogbo, Adeleke assured Muslims in the state that the project would be completed without delay to make hajj operations smooth for Osun pilgrims, going forward.

The President of OSMC, Alhaji Mustafa Olawuyi said successive administrations in the state could not build the hajj camp since the creation of Osun State and expressed gratitude to Adeleke for embarking on the project.

The OSMC in a press statement made available to journalists by its Public Relations Officer, Prince Hameed Oyegbade commended the Governor for his commitment to ensuring smooth hajj operations for Osun Muslim pilgrims.

According to him “We are truly happy about this event. Since the inception of this state, we have been agitating for Hajj camp. The successive government did not answer us. But this Government of Governor Adeleke has done it for us and it has now become a reality that we are going to have a befitting hajj camp in Osun State. We are grateful to the Governor. May Allah bless him more.”

The Muslim community also commended the Chairman of Osun State Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Board, Dr Morufu Olawale-Isola for his efforts in making sure that pilgrims from the state perform their hajj rites perfectly in Saudi without any hindrance.

OSMC therefore passed a vote of confidence in the Chairman of Osun State Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Board, Dr Morufu Olawale-Isola and pledged support for the administration of Governor Adeleke.