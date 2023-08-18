Osun Moves To Revamp Education System, Organises Summit

Worried by the abysmal performances of both primary and secondary school students in Osun State, the State Government has concluded plans to hold an education summit to address the ugly development in the state.

The education summit according to the Commissioner for Education, Hon Dipo Eluwole will kick start on August 22 to 24, 2023.

Reeling out the programmes of the three days event, at a press conference held at the Ministry of Education, Abere, Eluwole said an array of resource persons and stakeholders will converge to address the situation and proffer solutions to the education decline in the state.

Eluwole said Osun state has declined on the performance in the recent School certificate examinations, saying the summit will afford many stakeholders the opportunity to brainstorm and find lasting solutions to the poor performances in various national and schools examinations

He said the Adeleke administration is unhappy with the dwindling education performance of students, hence, the urgent need to bring back the lost glory of education in the state.

Eluwole hinted that the recent rating of Osun State amongst other schools across the country in the examination performance is poor and the initiative of the Summit will afford various stakeholders to come out with effective plans and policies that will enhance quality and qualitative education in the State.

While identifying areas in the Education sector that will be reviewed, the education Commissioner, said the collapse of school inspectorate services, and the mandate of the State Ministry of Education was another undeniable factor that got the state education sector this bad

” We all know that an average employee hardly works without monitoring and supervision. Where then are the School Inspectors (Olubewo) of the olden days?

“Their roles have been hijacked and we have teachers monitoring themselves which obviously gives room for empathy. In fact, the sector was politicized so much that the statutory roles of the state Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) is being played by education district offices.

“This leads to function overlaps that put teachers in serious confusion about whose order to obey. The already inadequate number of teachers are posted to education district offices as monitoring officers and directors hence, there is a rat race for offices instead of classrooms.

“What shall we say about parents’ reckless abandonment of their roles as sponsors of their children’s education? Most parents rely absolutely on the government to shoulder the responsibilities of their children’s educational needs.

“This is quite unlike Yoruba parents of old. Deviant behaviours of students contribute more to the annual dance of shame the state displays at the release of public examinations results. The worst part is that such children have the backing of their parents to resist teachers from administering punishment to their erring children.

According to him, Osun’s education sectorial problems are quite hydra-headed and except an overhaul sectorial reform is taken fast, it could become irredeemable. That is why the state 2023 education summit is not only desirable but also timely. The summit must address the following among others:

He said the rebirth of centred policies that will make schools and their environment child-friendly, conducive, safe and motivating not just an ostentatious display of architectural wizardry.

“The holistic sectorial reform that will bring back the statutory mandate of monitoring and evaluation in the State Ministry of Education devoid of function overlaps between teachers and education officers

He disclosed that critical look into the standard required for recruitment of teachers, lecturers and education officers without interference from the political class otherwise, non-academic teachers and lecturers shall be recruited continually.

He said successive governments should endeavour to build on the good legacies of their predecessors in office rather than starting a new set of projects and programmes. It is high time we realized that governance is a continuum.