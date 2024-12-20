Osun: Mother, Two Sons In Prison For N4.5m Cocoa Beans Theft

Share

For allegedly stealing cocoa beans worth about N4.5 million, a middle-aged woman and her two sons have been dragged before an Osogbo Chief Magistrate court.

New Telegraph gathered that the suspects were brought before the court on two counts of conspiracy and stealing.

They were alleged to have conspired to steal cocoa beans worth ₦4.5 million, belonging to one Mr Akeem Obidiran of Temidire Village in Oriade Local Government Area.

When the charge was read to them they pleaded guilty. They, however, pleaded for leniency, saying they were first offenders.

Prosecuting counsel, Oyedele Akintayo Esq who represented the Attorney General of the state, said the offence committed was said to be contrary to and publishable under Section 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Cap 34, Vol. II, Laws of Osun State 2002.

The presiding Magistrate A. O. Odeleye in his ruling said it is important to hold individuals accountable for their actions by using the legal process to serve as a deterrent for others who may involved in similar criminal activities in future

He, however, ordered that they should remain at the correctional centre at Ilesha and adjourned the case till January 29, 2025, for a hearing.

Meanwhile, the suspects were apprehended by the operatives of Amotekun following a formal complaint filed by Mr Obidiran.

Amotekun image maker, Idowu Abass in a statement explained that the suspects were nabbed while they were en route to sell the stolen produce.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"