Osun monarchs seek Adeleke’s intervention over looming communal crisis

Traditional rulers in Ejigbo Local Government Area of Osun State have called on the state government to urgently intervene and prevent any potential communal conflict between communities in the state.

At a press briefing held at the palace of Ogiyan of Ejigbo, yesterday, the traditional rulers from strongly condemned the claims, warning that such misinformation could spark serious disputes between neighboring communities.

The Olosinmo of Osinmo, Oba Olayiwola Ogunniyi, who read a press statement signed by royal the fathers declared that the Ogiyan remains the prescribing authority on chieftaincy matters in Ejigboland.

Oba Ogunniyi categorically refuted the claims of a tradition ruler, Oba Kamilu Ojelabi’s claims, emphasising that the only legitimate authority over Ejigbo and its surrounding lands rests with the Ogiyan.

He said Oba Ojelabi’s assertions, which were featured on a radio programme aired by the Osun State Broadcasting Corporation, had aggravated tensions in the Ejigbo Local Government Area, urging residents of communities in the area to disregard Olusongbe’s claims.

