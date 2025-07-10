Osun Monarch Warns Youths Against Drug Abuse

The Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji, has warned youths in Osun State against the use of hard drugs, stressing that substance abuse poses a grave threat to their future and the well-being of society.

The monarch issued the warning on Thursday while receiving members of The Drug-Free Project during a sensitisation visit to his palace in Osogbo.

Speaking during the visit, the Chief Impact Officer of the initiative, Dr. Ifeoluwayimika Bamidele, said the project was designed to combat rising drug abuse cases and support the rehabilitation of victims across Nigeria.

Bamidele, an Associate Professor of Law at Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, noted that the campaign had been taken to several states and key institutions including Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Abuja, and Minna to raise awareness and promote change.

“We are here to seek the Ataoja’s endorsement and to raise awareness about the dangers of drug abuse. Our campaign spans the 36 states and the FCT, and we are urging support for rehabilitation and recovery of young people battling drug addiction,” Bamidele said.

He called on the Osun State Government to provide increased support for recovery programmes and encouraged drug users to seek help without delay.

In his remarks, Oba Oyetunji commended the team for the initiative and stressed the urgency of addressing the drug abuse crisis. He charged security agencies to take decisive action against drug dealers and users across communities in Osun.

“I want to send a clear message to law enforcement agencies: arrest anyone found using hard drugs. I will not plead on behalf of anyone. They must face the full weight of the law,” the monarch declared.

He also urged parents to monitor their children more closely and play a proactive role in their moral upbringing.

“Hard drugs have no benefit; they only destroy lives. I appeal to the people of Osogbo and Osun in general stay away from drugs. For those already involved, I urge you to quit and seek help before it is too late,” he added.

The visit by The Drug-Free Project team is part of a nationwide campaign to tackle drug abuse through grassroots advocacy, institutional partnerships, and community engagement.