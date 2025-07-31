Osun Monarch Vows Legal Action Against ‘Self-Styled’ Traditional Ruler

The Ogunsua of Modakeke, Oba Joseph Olu Toriola Ajibise Ogo I, has strongly denied allegations that he masterminded an assassination attempt against a man identified as Obawale, who has been parading himself as the Oluoje of Ojenpetu. The monarch has vowed to take legal action over the claims, which he described as defamatory and malicious.

In a statement issued by Kola Olabisi, one of the palace chiefs, and made available to New Telegraph in Osogbo, the palace accused Obawale of attempting to incite unrest in the community by spreading falsehoods.

“These claims are baseless, fabricated, and politically motivated,” Olabisi said.

He noted that Obawale had accused the Ogunsua and some community leaders of orchestrating a violent attack on him and his associates, an allegation the palace says is not only unfounded but also intended to tarnish the image of the monarch.

“We wish to state in the strongest terms that these claims are entirely false. The accusation of attempted assassination and the destruction of property is a malicious narrative aimed at smearing the reputation of our peace-loving and law-abiding monarch,” the statement read.

According to the palace, Obawale, who allegedly relocated from a displaced community in Gadumo, Kogi State, is “desperately peddling falsehoods to gain attention and legitimacy.”

The statement further described Obawale’s actions as a “poorly orchestrated attempt to discredit the integrity of our revered traditional institution,” stressing that Oba Toriola is a monarch of impeccable character and a staunch advocate for peace and the rule of law.

“His Royal Majesty is well aware that no individual has the right to take the law into their own hands—and he has never done so,” the palace said.

While describing the allegations as laughable, the palace said a public response was necessary to prevent misinformation from taking root.

“Silence in the face of persistent falsehoods can mislead the uninformed into mistaking fiction for fact,” the statement added.

The palace also emphasized that the responsibility for maintaining law and order lies with security agencies, not traditional rulers, and questioned why Obawale was holding the Ogunsua responsible for his personal troubles with law enforcement.

“The self-acclaimed ‘Oluoje’ should understand that he cannot be used as a pawn in any grand scheme to malign our monarch or destabilise our community. His ill-conceived mission to import conflict into Modakeke has failed and will continue to fail,” it stated.

In addition, the palace rejected Obawale’s allegation that the monarch discriminates against Fulani people in the community, calling it “a lie from the pit of hell.”

“The Modakeke community has always been a welcoming home to all Nigerians, regardless of ethnicity or background. What we will not tolerate, however, is the harbouring of criminal elements or enemies of peace,” the statement said.

The Ogunsua’s palace reiterated the monarch’s commitment to maintaining peace and working in collaboration with local, state, and federal security agencies.

The statement concluded by calling on the Inspector-General of Police, the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), and the National Security Adviser to launch a thorough investigation into the matter.

“Meanwhile, our Kabiyesi has instructed his legal team to take appropriate action against Mr. Obawale, whose sole mission appears to be the defamation of a respected royal father,” the statement added.