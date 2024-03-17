Osun Monarch Urges Tinubu To Reopen Benin Republic Border

The Olowu of Kuta in Ayedire Local Government Area of Osun State, Oba Hameed Oyelude, has pleaded with President Bola Tinubu to reopen the country’s border with the Benin Republic.

Speaking in an interview with reporters on Sunday at his Kuta Palace, Oba Oyelude made the appeal, claiming that the reopening of the border will lessen the financial burden on Nigerians.

“At the time the Benin Republic border was closed, the Federal Government was protecting the economy of the country.

“But I want to urge the President to look at the possibility of reopening the border to ease the pain of Nigerians,” he said.