Osun Monarch Urges CP To Perform Well In Lagos

The Bibiire1, Orangun of Ila Kingdom in Osun, Oba Oyedotun Olukayode, has charged the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Mr Adegoke Fayoade, to perform creditably well in the state.

The Oba gave the charge on Thursday during his visit to the Commissioner at the command headquarters, Ikeja to congratulate him for his promotion and pray for his success as CP Lagos Command.

He said that he came to visit and reminded him of the home town he came from, so as to be guided to do the right things.

“We were very happy when he was promoted to the rank of Commissioner of Police. There was jubilations in Ila-orangun.

“He should know where he comes from. He should not disappoint us. We are expecting him to perform well and bring honour to our people,” he said.

A daughter of Ila-Orangun and Chairman, Apapa/Iganmu Local Council Development Area in Lagos, Mrs Funmilayo Akande, said they were happy that a son from their town was appointed the CP in Lagos.

Akande said all the citizens of Ila-Orangun will join hands to ensure the commissioner succeeded in his administration.

Earlier, CP Adegoke Fayoade said it was a great honour to have his Royal Father from his home town coming to congratulate and pray for him in Lagos.

Fayoade noted that the presence of the traditional ruler was an indication that the entire people of Ila-Orangun moved to Lagos to honour him.

He said the visit was a great challenge for him to perform well, stressing that the expectations of his people from his home town were high.

The CP assured the royal father and people of Ila-Orangun that he would do everything to bring honour home.

Fayoade paid glowing tributes to late IG Tafa Balogun for assisting him into the Force and Chief Bisi Akande, former governor of Osun for the positive impact they made in his life.

He solicited for their prayers.

Some chiefs, sons and daughters of Ila-Orangun in Lagos and those who came from Osun were in attendance. Prayers were offered in the two major religions, Christianity and Islam.