Osun Monarch Pledges Support For UNIOSUN

In a move to strengthen collaboration between academia and traditional institutions, the Provost of the College of Education, Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Professor Florence Adeoti Yusuf, led her management team on a courtesy visit to His Royal Majesty, Oba Akintola Imran Ayodeji, the Alua of Erin-Oke, Ilufemiloye I.

The visit, which took place on Thursday, was aimed at soliciting royal support for the continued growth and development of the College of Education situated within the community.

The Provost and her team were warmly received by Oba Akintola, who commended their dedication to advancing education in the state.

The monarch described education as the foundation of societal progress and assured the team of his unwavering support.

He stated, “Education is the bedrock of societal development, and it is our collective responsibility to support institutions like the College of Education to thrive.”

The College management also used the opportunity to express appreciation to another revered royal father, His Royal Majesty, Oba Agunbiade Oke, the Ajalaye of Ipetu-Ijesa, for his consistent support for the institution.

They acknowledged his promise to mobilize the sons and daughters of Ipetu-Ijesa to contribute meaningfully to the College’s advancement.

Professor Adeoti was accompanied on the visit by top officials of the College, including Dr. Jubril Fakokunde, Head of the Department of Science, Mathematics and Technology Education; Dr. Margaret Faremi, Head of Educational Management; Dr. Rukayat Iwintolu, Sub-Dean of Students Affairs; Dr. Timothy Eebo, Coordinator of Business Education; Dr. Peter Adewale P.S, Coordinator of Environmental Education; Mr. David Ibironke, College Secretary; and Mr. Olugbenga Ologbenla.

The event was also graced by notable personalities and community leaders from Erin-Oke, including High Chief Odoka, Prince Olomola, the Erin-Oke Youth Leader popularly known as General, and Hon. Fakorode Abiodun, among others.

