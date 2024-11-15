Osun Monarch, Olugbon Loses Mother

Share

Osun State Monarch, Olugbon of Orile-Igbon, Oba Francis Alao has announced the passing of his mother, Deaconess Margaret Oyeronke Alao at the age of 81.

The Monarch announced the devastating news in a statement issued on Friday, saying Mama Oyeronke Alao died in the early hours of Friday after a brief illness.

Reflecting on her life, Oba Alao, the second child of the late Deaconess, described her as a devoted Christian who dedicated her active years to ministry alongside her late husband, Pastor Amos Alao.

He said the couple served as priests with the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) until Pastor Alao’s passing over 12 years ago.

Praying for the peaceful repose of his mother’s soul, Oba Alao added that burial arrangements will be announced in due course.

