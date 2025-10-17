Osun Monarch Lauds Ooni Of Ife For Promoting Unity, Peace In Yorubaland

A traditional ruler in Osun State, Oba Hammed Oyelude Makama, Tegbosun III, has congratulated the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, on his 51st birthday anniversary, lauding the celebrant for promoting peace and unity amongst traditional rulers in all Yoruba-speaking communities in Nigeria.

In a statement he personally signed, Oba Makama praised the efforts of Oba Ogunwusi, also for unifying and repositioning traditional institutions in Yorubaland.

According to Olowu in the statement made available to Saturday Telegraph, Ooni has always refrained from anything that would ridicule the traditional stool he occupies, despite the antics of a few recalcitrant fellows who have continued to major in minor.

“Ooni Ogunwusi has continued to earn more accolades and has remained unperturbed in the face of provocation. Like the Deity that he is, Ooni has continued to grow in leaps and bounds and continues to be the father of all. He has also taken it as his responsibility to chart a new course for the youth of the country.”

The monarch said, ” I salute the courage of Ooni Ogunwusi with the candour that he’s navigating the throne of his forebears. He has been a truly rallying point for the traditional institutions in Yorubaland in particular, and the country as a whole.

“Your noble role in the just concluded traditional rulers’ meeting in Lagos, where you canvassed for more roles for the Kabieyesis, the Obis, Offalas, Emirs and Etsu Nupes, is well documented for posterity. You are always known to be in the forefront of how to uplift the traditional institutions to where they truly belong as the rallying point of culture and tradition.

“Olofin Adumila, on this occasion of your 51st birthday anniversary, on behalf of my Oloris, Olowu-in-council and good people of Kuta, I wish you good health, long life and prosperity.