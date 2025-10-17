Osun Monarch Lauds Ooni Of Ife For Promoting Unity, Peace In Yorubaland

A traditional ruler in Osun State, Oba Hammed Oyelude Makama, Tegbosun III, has congratulated the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, on his 51st birthday anniversary, lauding the celebrant for promoting peace and unity amongst traditional rulers in all Yoruba speaking community in Nigeria. In a statement he personally signed, Oba Makama praised the efforts of Oba Ogunwusi also for unifying and repositioning traditional institutions in Yorubaland.

According to Oba Makama, in the statement made available to Saturday Telegraph, Ooni has always refrained from anything that would ridicule the traditional stool he occupies despite the antics of few recalcitrant fellows who have continued to major in minor. “Ooni Ogunwusi has continued to earn more accolades and has remained unperturbed in the face of provocation.

“Like the Deity that he is, Ooni has continued to grow in leaps and bounds and continued to be father of all. “He has also taken it as responsibility to chart a new course for the youth of the country,” Oba Makama added. Continuing, the monarch said, “I salute the courage of Ooni Ogunwusi with the candour that he’s navigating the throne of his forebears.

He has been a true rally point for the traditional institutions in Yorubaland in particular and the country as a whole. “Your noble role in the just concluded traditional rulers’ meeting in Lagos where you canvassed for more roles for the Kabieyesis, the Obis, Offalas, Emirs and Etsu Nupes are well documented for posterity.

“You are always known to be in the forefront on how to uplift the tradition- al institutions to where it truly belongs as the rallying point of culture and tradition. “Olofin Adumila, on this occasion of your 51st birthday anniversary, on behalf of my Oloris, Olowu -in-council and good people of Kuta, I wish you good health, long life and prosperity.