Osun Monarch Charges Parents To Intensify Children’s Training

The Lowa Adimula of Ile-Ife in Osun State, High Chief Abraham Adeyeye Adekola, has charged parents to intensify efforts in the upbringing of their children.

The royal father gave the charge while addressing the gathering at the funeral service in honour of his late mother, Chief (Mrs) Raliatu Elizabeth Tinuomi Adeyeye Adesakin fondly called Iyaleku, at the United Church of Cherubim and Seraphim Organization St Gabriel, Canaan Land, Ilare, Ile-Ife, Osun state

The traditional ruler who recalled how his mother took it upon herself to take good care of him despite the challenges lamented that many parents these days have failed in their responsibilities of raising children to become successful in life.

He said there was a need for all parents to give priority to training their children, saying any parent who fails to do so today will surely have cause to regret in the future.

“Despite the challenges, my parent especially my late mother, took it upon herself to make sure I become who I am today. She didn’t feel discouraged despite the situation.

I passed through a lot and today I give thanks to Almighty God for keeping me alive and making me who I am today.”

Appreciating those who contributed to the success of the funeral service both in kind and cash, Lowa Adimula specifically appreciated the foremost traditional ruler in Nigeria, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, predecessor, Ooni Okunade Sijuade, Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke and the host of others.

In his sermon, Bishop Omotoye Rotimi harped on the need for parents to train their children, saying parents who train their children will definitely get rewards.

He, however, urged the parents to always check the unruly behaviour of children, saying if not checked urgently was bound to lead to doom in the nearest future.

He pointed out that many parents have prioritised their sources of income to the detriment of the moral rectitude the children are expected to exhibit in public, adding that parents and guardians must be firm in changing the trend.

“It’s good to train your children. If you train your children, you will definitely get rewards. Whatever we are doing, we should know that this world is vanity. We should remember that wherever that has the beginning must surely have an end.

Death is inevitable. No matter how powerful you are, you will die one day. Somebody was in the position you occupy right now and you too shall surely leave it.

If you are in a position where people will be running after you, do you think they love you, leave that position today hardly will you see anybody around you again.” He added.

