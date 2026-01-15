Osun Monarch Alleges Plot To Relegate Him

The Olokeolooru Obalufon of Okeolooru Obalufon in the Boluwaduro Local Government Area of Osun State Oba Mukaila Adebisi has alleged plot by some state officials to relegate him, seeking Governor Ademola Adeleke’s intervention.

In a statement yesterday, the monarch claimed that some traditional rulers influenced the Ministry of Chieftaincy Affairs to withdraw his appointment letter as the traditional ruler of Okeolooru Obalufon and Irante.

According to him, the development constitutes a threat to the peace in his domain and the state as a whole. Oba Adebisi said: “The governor should rescue us from the officials of the Ministry of Chieftaincy.

“They did not call any meeting, no chieftaincy dispute that could warrant the relegation of our appointment and we wrote many letters, but we didn’t get any reply.”