Osun Monarch Advocates Unity Among Traditional Rulers

Share

The Lowa Adimula of Ile-Ife, His Royal Highness Adekola Abraham Adeyeye, has called for greater unity among Yoruba traditional rulers and citizens, emphasizing that no monarch should be compared to another.

Speaking at a press briefing on Friday to mark his 70th birthday celebrations in Ile-Ife, the revered monarch stated that each ruler holds a unique place in the cultural hierarchy of the Yoruba people.

“Everyone knows their position and level,” he said, stressing that unnecessary comparisons often lead to division.

“All those kings we have now in Yorubaland, many of them were Baales before becoming kings.

“They know their roots,” he noted, reflecting on the era when many local chiefs were elevated to kingship.

“I’m not saying anyone is superior to another, but we must understand our roles and uphold respect for tradition.”

Adeyeye, who rose from a palace aide to the prestigious position of Lowa Adimula, also addressed the issue of peace and security in community development.

He attributed insecurity to inadequate funding and resources for security agencies.

“In the past, at Ile-Ife’s first police station, officers were well treated. Now, we should let indigenes of each state serve as police officers within their state, ensuring loyalty and better protection,” he stated.

He urged the government to strengthen local security networks, especially the Amotekun Corps and community vigilante groups, and emphasized that the role of monarchs in security should never be downplayed.

“The king of a town owns the protection of his town. It’s ridiculous to say a king is under a local government,” he said.

Recounting his journey, Adeyeye shared how he began from humble beginnings, attending primary school in Ile-Ife, working as a taxi driver, and later serving in the palace.

His significant turn came when he was chosen to represent his late father, a high chief, in the royal household of Oduduwa.

He later served under the late Ooni of Ife, Oba Okunade Sijuwade, as Sarun before being appointed Lowa Adimula.

He described his role in the installation of the current Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, as one of the greatest honors of his life.

“I don’t have any regret whatsoever. God never makes mistakes. Since his installation, Ooni Ogunwusi has been a blessing to Ile-Ife and the Yoruba race,” he said.

However, the traditional ruler expressed concern over the lack of unity in Ile-Ife, urging politicians, elders, and residents to set aside differences for the town’s development. “Disunity has made many things elude us. If we come together, Ife will be great,” he declared.

Adeyeye acknowledged the efforts of the Osun State Government, particularly Governor Ademola Adeleke, for breaking long-standing developmental jinxes in Ile-Ife.

He lauded Adeleke’s recent trip to the United Kingdom to seek international support in positioning Ile-Ife as a global cultural destination.

At the national level, the monarch appealed to President Bola Tinubu and the National Assembly to elevate the constitutional roles of traditional rulers, emphasizing their importance in grassroots mobilization and peacebuilding.

Adeyeye also expressed gratitude to his wives, Mojisola Adeyeye, Florence Adeyeye, Olai Adeyeye, and Victoria Adeyeye for their unwavering support throughout his journey.

“God bless Ile-Ife, God bless Osun State, and God bless Nigeria,” he concluded with prayers for his homeland and the nation.

Share