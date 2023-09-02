Osun Monarch Advocates Inclusion Of Women In Govt

…As NAWOJ Takes Advocacy Visit To Palace

The Olowu of Kuta, His Royal Majesty, Oba Adekunle Oyelude Makama CON, Tegbosun III has declared his support for the inclusion of women in government, stating that thirty-five per cent affirmative is standard, and imperative for every government to include women appointees in its system.

Oba Oyelude made this known during the advocacy visit to him at his palace in Kuta Ayedire local government, by the Osun state Executives of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, Osun NAWOJ, led by its chairperson, Mrs. Motunrayo Ayegbayo on Friday.

The Royal Father appealed that the Osun government under the leadership of Governor Ademola Adeleke needs to balance the equation by appointing more women for board appointments, unlike the numbers earlier appointed into the cabinet, which few.

He added that other states have about thirty-five per cent or more women included in their government, stating that Osun state should not be left out in being part of the society that takes cognizance of women, who are stakeholders across sectors.

The first-class monarch lauded NAWOJ for being on the front burner, as an advocate for the inclusion of women in government, he also commended them for projecting children and persons with disabilities, by being their voice in the society.

Declaring support to the female journalists, he urged NAWOJ to continue advocacy and to partner with other women-friendly associations, to speak louder on women’s inclusion in governance across the board, saying this will help promote fairness.

Earlier in her remarks, the Chairperson, Osun Chapter of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, Mrs. Motunrayo Ayegbayo congratulated Oba Adekunle Oyelude Makama on his National honors conferment of Commander of the Order of Niger by the Presidency.

She also lauded the Royal father for being a foremost professional journalists’ friendly monarch, with an impeccable history of successful communication relationships with pen-pushers in the state and country at large.

Ayegbayo assures him that Osun NAWOJ will continue to speak for its female gender adequately, alongside its objectives and function to the society, and she solicited the support of the royal father to the admiration of all.