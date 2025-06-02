Osun: Man Remanded For Killing Mother

Share

A magistrate court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State Capital has ordered the remand of one Taofeek Jimoh, at the Ilesa Correctional Centre for allegedly killing his mother.

Osun State Police had dragged Jimoh to court for alleged murder of his mother.

He allegedly committed the offence at about 8:00pm on February 19, 2025, at Oke-Ola area, Osogbo, Osun State capital.

The Prosecutor, ASP Fatoba Temitope, told the court that the defendant, who had no legal representative physically assaulted his mother, Taibat Jimoh, following a rancour, and that the assault let to her death.

He said that the offence contravened Section 319 of the Criminal Code Cap. 34 Vol. 11, Laws of Osun State, 2002.

The Magistrate, Mr O. Olatunji, said that Jimoh was remanded following the magnitude of the charge preferred against him.

He however, adjourned until June 17, for mention.

