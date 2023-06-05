Osun Man O War Commander Congratulates NYSC On Golden Jubilee

The Osun State Commander of Man O War, M. A. Taiwo, on Monday, congratulated the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Scheme on the attainment of her golden jubilee and for the years of sustaining the nation’s unity and oneness.

He disclosed this during his courtesy call to the NYSC Osun State Coordinator, Mr Agbor Ndoma Obim in his office in Osogbo, Osun State.

The Commander congratulated the scheme on her 50th anniversary and also commended her incomparable partnership with the Man O War organization in the various Orientation Camps designated for the Corps Members throughout the nation.

He further expressed the positive impact of the Scheme on Man O War and elaborated on the purpose of their visit.

Consequently, Taiwo stated that the Scheme, as a body centered on youth development has decided to train more than 200 able men, using the NYSC Orientation Campground in an attempt to eradicate criminal activity among the youths in a bid to have a better society.

He, therefore, requested the usage of the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp Ede for the training.

He proceeded by highlighting some programs designed by the organization during the orientation course which have been removed and urged the State Coordinator to please draw out a plan that will reintroduce such programmes.

In response, the State Coordinator, Mr. Agbor, expressed his genuine support to the youth’s development organization and thereby promised to work on their request.

He commended the organization for its commitment to the training of Corps Members during the Orientation Course. He also commended them for the crop of officers sent to Camp during the last Orientation describing them as well-mannered and disciplined.

He assured the Commander and his men of his continued commitment to the welfare of all course participants during Orientation programmes in the State.

Conclusively, Mr Agbor appreciated the officials and presented the NYSC news magazine and service guide to them in order to get themselves familiarized with the Scheme’s activities.