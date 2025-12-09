Osun Maintains Lead As CVR Hits 2.68m Nationwide – INEC

On Monday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) revealed that a total of 2,685,725 newly registered voters were added through online and physical Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) nationwide.

Thi is contained in the latest update on its verified X handle, indicating that 1,576,137 applicants completed the online pre-registration, while another 1,109,588 finalised their in-person registration.

New Telegraph reports that the latest figures place Osun State firmly at the top of the chart, as it continues to maintain its lead in the ongoing CVR.

Osun recorded 208,357, followed by Kano with 159,669. Sokoto posted 152,650, Imo 145,561, Borno 123,835, Lagos 123,484, and Jigawa 116,246.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) registered 106,855, while Kogi had 103,750 and Zamfara 101,511. Katsina followed with 98,968, Delta 91,562, Kaduna 89,899, Ogun 85,739, Kebbi 83,480, Niger 79,785, Oyo 74,756, Akwa Ibom 74,015, and Rivers 70,902.

Adamawa recorded 57,312, followed by Yobe with 53,523, Benue with 53,207, Bayelsa with 47,439, Bauchi with 40,534, Gombe with 35,428, Ekiti with 35,150, Nasarawa with 35,013, Edo with 33,600, Ebonyi with 30,691, Plateau with 26,360, and Taraba with 20,312. Enugu posted 19,275, Ondo 17,542, Cross River 16,822, and Abia 16,691.

Meanwhile, INEC had last week announced that the first quarter of the ongoing nationwide CVR exercise will end on December 10, 2025.

The commission also reiterated that the CVR exercise in Anambra State remains suspended due to “electoral activities” in the state.

It noted that a new date for the resumption of registration will be announced later.

The CVR exercise began with online pre-registration on August 18, 2025, followed by in-person registration across all 774 local government areas, state offices, and the FCT. The process is part of INEC’s preparations for the upcoming elections.

It added that, in line with Section 19 of the Electoral Act 2022, the commission will commence the Display of the Register of Voters for Claims and Objections from December 15 to 21.

The display will take place at the local government offices where the exercise took place.

INEC urged citizens, especially those who registered, transferred, or updated their information during the first quarter, to take advantage of the review period to verify their details and file objections where necessary.

Public participation, the commission said, is vital to protecting the integrity of the voter register.

The second phase of the CVR is scheduled to resume on January 5, 2026, in accordance with the earlier timetable.