Osun LP Lauds Usman’s S’Court Victory, INEC Recognition

The executives and members of the Labour Party (LP) in Osun State have hailed the Supreme Court judgment that recognised Senator Esther Nenadi Usman as the National chairperson of the party.

In a statement signed by the interim State Chairman of the Labour Party, Mustapha Adebayo Muhydeen, and made available to journalists in Osogbo on Sunday, he described Nenadi Usman’s recognition as the authentic Chairman as a remarkable achievement.

The party said that the remarkable achievement is a testament to her unwavering commitment to the party’s ideals and her unrelenting pursuit of justice.

The Osun State Chapter acknowledged the court’s decision and INEC’s update, which had paved the way for Senator Usman’s leadership.

This victory m, it said, marks a new dawn for the Labour Party, filled with hope and confidence in its able leadership.

“Senator Usman’s integrity, resilience, and courage have been instrumental in this triumph. The Osun State Chapter praises her strength and conviction, believing she is the right person to lead the party forward.

“The Labour Party in Osun State commends the National Leadership and officials, and the National Executive Council, NEC, led by the Governor of Abia State, Sir Alex Otti, for standing strong throughout this journey.

“Their steadfastness has brought stability and strength to the party, and this win is a testament to their dedication.

“This recognition is not only a victory for Senator Usman but also a triumph for the Labour Party and Nigerians who yearn for good governance and social justice.

“The Osun State Chapter pledges its full support to Senator Usman’s leadership, ready to work together to rebuild and strengthen the party nationwide.

“Under her leadership, the Labour Party is poised to continue fighting for the rights of youths, women, and workers. The Osun State Chapter has confidence in her ability to lead the party to greater heights.

“The Labour Party in Osun State welcomes this new era of stability and strength, looking forward to a brighter future for the party and Nigeria as a whole. We celebrate this moment with Senator Usman and the entire Labour Party family.

“Once again, we congratulate Senator Nenadi Esther Usman, the National Working Committee, and the Labour Party family on this landmark victory”.